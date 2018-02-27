Hokies’ Tremaine Edmunds to be a ‘Maine’ attraction at NFL Scouting Combine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Tremaine Edmunds is preparing to enter the family business. The family business just so happens to be the National Football League.

Edmunds, an All-ACC linebacker at Virginia Tech - who started every game for the Hokies the past two seasons, is skyrocketing up NFL mock draft boards.

Of the six NFL mock drafts currently posted on CBSSports.com, five of the six project Edmunds to be selected in the first 16 picks of the first round in April's NFL Draft.

"I've never been a real big social media guy so honestly, I don't check that stuff out," Edmunds told News 3 at the Norfolk Sports Club Jamboree. "To me, it's about going out there and focusing on myself and just performing. I'll let the other stuff happen on its own."

Edmunds' oldest brother, Trey, played in 16 games for the New Orleans Saints in 2017. Edmunds' father, Ferrell, Jr., was a two-time Pro Bowl selection during his seven seasons in the NFL.

"Coming from an athletic family background - there are a lot of expectations," Edmunds admitted. "But they are expectations I want to live up to and fulfill for myself. It's an honor going through this with my family - guys I can look up to. It's truly a blessing."

Edmunds' older brother Terrell, also a former Hokie, is preparing for the 2018 NFL Draft, as well. Like Tremaine, Terrell chose to leave Tech a year early to pursue the NFL - the family business.

Both Tremaine and Terrell will take part in the NFL Scouting Combine this weekend in Indianapolis.