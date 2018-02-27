HAMPTON ROADS, Va - We talk with Rocky Russell of Mid-Atlantic Teen Challenge (www.mateenchallenge.com) about the problems teenage boys are facing today and what he says helps and what doesn't.
Helping troubled teens in a troubling time on Coast Live
-
Teenage boys taking action to shovel snow for their neighbors in Hampton
-
Ohio school district sees six teen suicides in six months
-
Virginia Beach school mourns after teen shot himself in school bathroom
-
The original Boy Wonder reveals the only places he will still wear his costume on Coast Live
-
Dogs bring ‘a little light’ into ‘nightmare’ of childhood cancer
-
-
LGBQ teens face serious suicide risk, research finds
-
Girl’s suicide leads to cyberstalking charges for 12-year-olds
-
Teen charged with murdering his family on New Year’s Eve
-
Suffolk Public Schools put focus on student mental health with new initiative
-
School employee fired over Snapchat video with teen boy at party
-
-
A wreck found in Alabama may be the last American slave ship
-
Family believes Tamiflu led to teen’s suicide
-
Dogs bring ‘a little light’ into ‘nightmare’ of childhood cancer