Help a Williamsburg library win the title of best in the U.S.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – A local library has made it to the final round of a nationwide best library contest – and it needs your help to win.

The Williamsburg Regional Library squares off against Colorado’s Pueblo City-County Library for the Leslie B. Knope Award championship round.

Yes, it’s that Leslie Knope.

The award is named after Amy Poehler’s character on the TV show “Parks and Recreation.” It is given by Engaging Local Government Leaders, which connects “innovative local government leaders with a passion for connecting, communicating and educating.”

The competition nominated more than 100 libraries in the U.S. The 32 libraries with the most votes then faced off in a bracket-style voting process

Williamsburg Regional Library previously beat a library in Baytown, Texas, with more than half of the vote.

Voting is now open and ends on Friday, March 2 at 11:59 p.m.

The Williamsburg Regional Library is located at 515 Scotland Street.

