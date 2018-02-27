× First Warning Forecast: Tracking Rain

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

Lots of sunshine this afternoon with little to no cloud cover. Temperatures will be just barely above normal today with highs in the mid 50s. We will stay clear overnight with temperatures dropping into the 40s.

We will wake up Wednesday to patchy fog and temperatures in the 30s. Highs will warm into the 60s on Wednesday, about 10 degrees above normal. Clouds will build in tomorrow morning with rain showers moving in by the evening hours. Clouds and rain will continue for most of Thursday. We will also be breezy with wind coming from the southwest at 10-15 mph. Highs will return to the low 60s Thursday and Friday. Rain should move out late Thursday but clouds will linger for Friday.

Cooler air will return for the weekend. Highs will fall into the low 50s, near or just below normal for this time of year. We will stay dry but it will be windy through the weekend.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: N/E 5-10

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: SE 5-10

Tomorrow: Clouds Building In, Warmer, PM Showers (40%). Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

February 27th

1846 Winter Weather: (The Great Gust) – Severe Coastal flooding Southeast Virginia

