Employee injured at Norfolk Naval Shipyard on board USS San Francisco

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – An employee was injured Tuesday while on board the USS San Francisco.

The submarine is at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard and an official with the shipyard said the incident happened around 9 a.m.

The employee was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

The cause of the persons’ injury is under investigation, the official said. There is no further information at this time on the extent of the employee’s injuries.

USS San Francisco is being converted to a Moored Training Ship and has been since January 2017.