Wink takes time with the Tidewatchers

NORFOLK, Va. - Monday night, Wink spent time with one of the longest-running support groups in minor league baseball.

The Tidewatchers, booster club of the Triple-A Norfolk Tides, invited News 3 Sports Director Adam Winkler to join the club for its monthly meeting. The Tidewatchers, founded in 1972, are one of only two remaining booster clubs in the Triple-A International League.

Sunday April 22nd, the Tidewatchers will host their annual Greet the Tides Dinner. The event, attended by booster club members, along with Tides players, staff members, manager Ron Johnson and his staff, will take place in the Hits at the Park Restaurant following that afternoon’s game against Buffalo.