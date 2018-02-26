RIVERDALE, Wednesday 2/28 at 8pm on WGNT 27

“Chapter Twenty-Four: The Wrestler”— (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, D) (HDTV)

WINNING OVER HIRAM LODGE — Amidst preparations for the town’s annual Picken’s Day festivities, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) interviews Toni’s (guest star Vanessa Morgan) grandfather and learns some shocking details about Riverdale’s history. In an attempt to get closer to Hiram (Mark Consuelos), Archie (KJ Apa) tries out for the Riverdale wrestling team after learning of Hiram’s love of the sport. Meanwhile, Betty (Lili Reinhart) unearths some dark secrets about her brother Chic (guest star Hart Denton), and Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Josie (Ashleigh Murray) clash as they prepare for their Picken’s Day performance. Madelaine Petsch, Marisol Nichols, Madchen Amick, Luke Perry and Casey Cott also star. Greg Araki directed the episode written by Britta Lundin & Brian E. Paterson (#211). Original airdate 1/24/2018.