Norfolk school bus involved in crash with SUV

NORFOLK, Va. – A Norfolk school bus was involved in a crash with an SUV on Robin Hood Road and Montana Avenue Monday afternoon.

According to Norfolk Police, the crash happened around 4:10 p.m. Both the bus and the SUV were traveling westbound on Robin Hood Road when the bus side-swiped the SUV.

About 20 students form Sherwood Forest Elementary School were on board the bus when the crash happened. No injuries were reported.

Police charged the bus driver with improper passing.

