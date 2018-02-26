Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Gloomy and cool start to week

It’s a gloomy and cooler start to the work week.

Temperatures will start in the mid 50s to near 60 Monday morning but will fall into the low 50s to upper 40s through the day. Expect overcast skies with rain showers. Rain will be widespread but not particularly heavy. Most areas will only see about 0.1″ of rain with higher numbers possible in North Carolina. Showers will taper off and clouds will clear out tonight with lows in the low 40s.

We will see lots of sunshine Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s, about five degrees above normal. We will warm back into the 60s on Wednesday. Rain chances will return on Thursday as a string of fronts moves through the region. Highs will fall back into the 50s to end the week.

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.