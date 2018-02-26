Man sentenced for shooting near William & Mary

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – John Lee Johnson was sentenced to eight years in on February 5 for a shooting outside of a restaurant near William & Mary College.

Johnson was given five years for the charge of Malicious Wounding and three years for the Use of a Firearm in felony charge against him.

Around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, August 27 2017, Williamsburg Police were called to The Crust restaurant in the 200 block of Richmond Road.

That restaurant is located in the Tribe Square development, which the College of William and Mary describes as 14 apartments for upper level students with dining options on the ground floor.

Williamsburg Police tell News 3 the person who was shot was not a William and Mary student.

When police arrived, witnesses told that that several shots had been fired outside the restaurant. Witnesses said two groups of people had gotten into a fight inside the restaurant and the shots were fired when they were leaving.

One person was injured by the gunfire and was taken to Riverside Regional Hospital in Newport News with what is described as a non-life threatening injury.

Related Links:

Suspect in shooting near William & Mary turns himself in