MAMA students start two week trip at sea

NEWPORT, R.I. – Students of the Mid-Atlantic Maritime Academy started their two week journey on February 21.

The two week trip involves sailing from Rhode Island to Florida, via Charleston, South Carolina, and for a lot of the students that will make the voyage, it will be their first time at sea.

Students of the Academy recently completed a four-week MAMA “Mariner Boot Camp” training course designed to give them international credentials for securing an entry level job on a ship, according to officials with MAMA.

Graduation from the program is determined by the completion of at least 160 hours of “hands-on experience,” at sea. It is a requirement that the group of students are completing on their trip down the east coast.

“MAMA’s Mariner Boot Camp program is recognized by Virginia’s local area workforce agencies, including Opportunity Inc.,” said Oliver Hazard Perry Rhode Island Executive Director Jess Wurzbacher. “Ninety percent of the students have received full funding through programs for adult and dislocated workers and youth facing barriers to entry into the workforce.”

Students that are on the ship will be immersed in general maritime training while on their voyage.

The Mid-Atlantic Maritime Academy was started in 2007 after it bought the assets of the Tidewater School of Navigation.