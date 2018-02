JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – An emergency response exercise will be held at Langley Air Force Base on Tuesday.

The exercise will test the installation’s response to an emergency incident or accident, according to a press release from base officials.

There is expected to be minimal impact as a result of the exercise to daily operations and routines on base, but some local residents may see an increase in emergency response activities or hear simulated explosions or gunfire.