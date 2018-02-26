Inmate dies in car crash after escaping from North Carolina prison

RALEIGH, N.C. – A minimum custody inmate at the Gaston Correctional Center in North Carolina died in a car crash after escaping from the prison.

David A Woods died after crashing a City of Lowell pick-up truck at Exit 14 off Interstate 85 around 2 p.m. on Monday, according to officials.

Woods had originally been reported missing by the prison around 1 p.m.

The 46-year-old Woods was serving a life sentence for second degree murder and conviction on May 25, 1995.

The Gastonia Police Department is investigating the accident. The North Carolina Division of Prisons will investigate what led to his being able to escape.