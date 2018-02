HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton Restaurant Week is coming up quick!

The week long event that features restaurants in Hampton will start on Sunday, March 4, and run through Saturday, March 10.

Participating restaurants will offer exciting menus for lunch and dinner that are prix-fixe.

According to organizers, diners can enjoy a two-course $10 lunch or a three-course dinner priced at $20 or $30.

Reservations are recommended but not required.

