Hampton Police say shooting that injured 2 has ‘strong narcotics overtones’

HAMPTON, Va. – Police say a shooting that left two men injured seems to be drug-related.

On February 23 around 11:35 p.m., police received a call about shots fired in the area of Hampton Club Drive and Hardy Cash Drive.

While officers were invesitgating, dispatchers were notified of two men who came into Sentara Careplex with gunshot wounds.

Both victims, 18 and 30 years old, were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The victims told police they were driving in the area when unknown people began firing towards their car, hitting both of them as a result.

Police are still investigating. There is no suspect information at this time.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.