Governor Ralph Northam to deliver Virginia Tech 2018 University Commencement address

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Governor Ralph Northam will deliver the 2018 University Commencement address at Virginia Tech on Friday, May 11.

The school has a tradition of inviting new Virginia governors to deliver the commencement address. Since 1990, first-year Virginia governors L. Douglas Wilder, George F. Allen, James S. Gilmore III, Mark R. Warner, Timothy M. Kaine, Robert F. McDonnell, and Terence “Terry” McAuliffe have delivered the commencement address at Virginia Tech.

“We’re pleased Gov. Northam graciously accepted our invitation to speak to our graduating students,” said Virginia Tech President Tim Sands. “His leadership in medicine, business, and government makes him an ideal choice to inspire our graduates during the commencement celebration.”

Northam is an Eastern Shore native and graduated from Virginia Military Institute and Eastern Virginia Medical School. Before his inauguration as governor, Northam served as an Army doctor, pediatric neurologist, business owner, state senator and lieutenant governor.

The University Commencement ceremony will begin at 8:30 a.m. at Lane Stadium/Worsham Field. A complete schedule of commencement ceremonies and additional commencement information can be found on the commencement website.