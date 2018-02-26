Fugitive Task Force, Chesapeake Police arrest double homicide suspect

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that the U.S. Marshals-led Fugitive Task Force and Chesapeake Police have arrested a suspect wanted in connection to a double homicide.

18-year-old Kevin Sherod Fowler was apprehended in Chesapeake. Fowler was wanted on two charges of homicide and a related gun charge.

Police say Fowler has been on the run since killing two people in Stone Mountain, Georgia, on February 9.

The Fugitive Task Force was conducting surveillance on an associate of Fowler’s on Partridge Avenue Monday afternoon when Fowler exited the home. Authorities intercepted Fowler on Latham Street and arrested him without incident.

Fowler is currently being held in the Chesapeake Correctional Center.

