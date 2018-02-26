× First Warning Traffic – Bridge openings, High Rise Bridge closure and road work for Monday

BRIDGE OPENING:

Berkley Bridge 6:00 AM

–

CHESAPEAKE – VDOT will close the ramp from I-64 west to I-464 north (Exit 291-A) for scheduled repairs February 25-27 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Signs will be in place to detour traffic at North Battlefield Boulevard (Exit 290-A).

–

CHESAPEAKE – NIGHTLY DETOURS AROUND HIGH RISE BRIDGE BEGIN FEB. 24

The hours of the detour will vary as follows:

Saturday night to Sunday morning: midnight to 7 a.m.

Sunday night to Friday morning (weeknights): 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Friday night to Saturday morning: midnight to 5:30 a.m.

The detours will allow crews to complete one of the last phases of a project to replace the center lock mechanism on the twin bascule span. Among other tasks, adjustments and testing must be done while the bridge is not under traffic.

During the High Rise Bridge closures, signs will detour motorists to the Gilmerton Bridge via Rt. 17 (George Washington Highway), Military Highway and I-464.

–

ERC WEEKLY DOWNTOWN / MIDTOWN TUNNEL CLOSURES Friday, February 23 to Friday, March 2

US 58 West Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel westbound on Monday, February 26, Tuesday, February 27, Wednesday, February 28 and Thursday, March 1 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning. US 58 West Midtown Tunnel: Full closure in the Midtown Tunnel Westbound from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. (midnight) on Wednesday, February 28. Motorists are advised to use the Downtown Tunnel as an alternate route. I-264 East: Exit 7B on I-264 East will be closed on Tuesday, February 27 and Wednesday, February 28 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning. Motorists advised to follow signs for detour. – HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT February 25 – March 3 I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County/James City County: Alternating single-lane closures, as well as intermittent stoppages up to 20 minutes, on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall (exit 247) February 25 – March 1, starting as early as 7 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Full ramp closures on I-64 with signed detours in place, on February 25 – March 1, as follows: o I-64 west off-ramp to Route 143 (exit 243B), as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. o Route 199 east on-ramp to I-64 west, as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. o I-64 east on- and off-ramps to Route 199 west (exit 242A), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Lane closures under flagger control on Yorktown Road and Penniman Road at the I-64 overpasses on February 25 – March 1, from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m.

Single lane closures on I-64 east and west from the James City-York County Line (mile marker 233) to Route 199 west (Exit 242A) February 25 – March 1, starting as early as 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. for soil boring operations. I-64, Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel: One lane will remain open at all times. Single-lane closures west February 25 – March 1 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Single-lane closure I-64 east from Mallory Street to HRBT February 25-26, from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Single-lane closure I-64 east starting at 4th View Street (Exit 273) to 1st View Street (overpass) February 26-27 from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Bridge-Tunnel: One lane remaining open at all times. I-664 south February 28 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. I-664, Southside: Single-lane closure north at I-64/I-264 split March 1, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. I-64, Southside: Single-lane closure I-64 east from George Washington Highway to Yadkin Road overpass February 25-26, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Dual-lane closures west between the Twin Bridges and I-264 interchange February 27-28, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. One lane will remain open at all times. I-64, Express Lanes: Full closures. o February 24-25 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. o February 27 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. o February 28 from 9 a.m. to noon. I-64, High Rise Bridge: Multiple closures and stoppages. Motorists should expect delays. Alternating single-lane closures I-64 in both directions between S. Military Highway and Battlefield Boulevard February 25 – March 1 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Alternating single-lane closures in both directions on South Military Highway at I-64 February 26 to March 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Full closures at the bridge lasting no longer than 20 minutes scheduled for: o February 24-26, between midnight and 4 a.m. o February 28 – March 2, between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. o March 3 between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m. I-64, Peninsula: Single-lane closures both directions between Old Stage Road (Exit 227) and Camp Peary/Williamsburg (Exit 238) February 25-March 1, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. One lane will remain open at all times. Isle of Wight, Route 17, James River Bridge: One lane will remain open at all times. Single-lane closure Route 17 south at Kings Cove Way February 28, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Single-lane closure south February 26 – March 2, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk: Alternating single-lane closures will be from February 25 – March 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. One lane will remain open at all times on: Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street. Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway. Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive. Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.

The off-ramps from I-64 east to Military Highway (Exit 281B) and Robin Hood Road (Exit 281A) will be closed February 25 – March 1 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. The ramps will not be closed simultaneously Turnpike Road Reconstruction Project, Portsmouth: One northbound lane of Frederick Boulevard is open at the Turnpike Road intersection. Southbound Frederick Boulevard is closed. Signed detour in place.

Intersection of Jamestown Avenue and County Street closed until April 2018. Elizabeth River Tunnels/Martin Luther King Expressway: Go to Elizabeth River Tunnels for the latest project and traffic updates regarding the Downtown Tunnel (I-264), Midtown Tunnel (U.S. 58) and Route 164 MLK Expressway. –

NORFOLK – Kempsville Road will close to southbound traffic under I-264 March 2-5 A detour will direct traffic to turn left on Center Drive and right on Newtown Road, back to Kempsville Road. The lane closures will extend from the signal at Center Drive to approximately Blackstone Street. Access to the churches in the immediate vicinity of the lane closures (First Baptist Norfolk and Calvary Presbyterian) will remain open. The sidewalk to the east of the northbound lanes of traffic will also remain open with the exception of during the 20-minute stoppages of northbound traffic.

–

Alligator River Bridge on U.S. 64 to Close for Repairs March 14-21

Traffic will be detoured to N.C. 94, U.S. 264, U.S. 17 and U.S. 158

Beginning Wednesday, March 14, the North Carolina Department of Transportation will close the Alligator River Bridge between Tyrrell and Dare counties for one week. The closure will allow crews to complete major renovation work on the bridge’s swing-span drawbridge.

The bridge will be closed to all vehicle traffic at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, March 14 and is expected to reopen by 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, March 20. The drawbridge will also be closed to boat navigation. During the closure, crews will complete the electrical and mechanical swing span repairs that were started during the previous bridge closure Jan. 10-17.

The work is part of an extensive renovation project designed to extend the life of the 58-year-old bridge. The $16.7 million contract was awarded to Flatiron Constructors of Morrisville, NC back in March 2017.

During the closure, NCDOT will have detour signage and variable message signs in place to guide motorists through the following detour routes: