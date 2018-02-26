× First Warning Forecast: Falling Rain And Temps

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

Temperatures are dropping and so is the rain this afternoon. Most of Coastal Virginia will see about 0.1” of rain, most of NE NC will see about 0.25”. Showers will taper off this evening and clouds will clear out tonight. Lows will drop into the low 40s and upper 30s overnight.

We will see sunny skies on Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 50s, about 5 degrees above normal. We will stay dry with sunshine and little to no cloud cover. Wednesday highs will warm into the 60s with clouds building in throughout the day. Some showers will move in overnight but the most of it will return on Thursday at an 80% chance. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

Cooler air will return for the weekend. Highs will fall into the 50s for the end of the week, near normal for this time of year. Rain chances will be little to none but it will be windy Friday and this weekend.

Today: Cloudy, Showers (70%). Falling into the upper 40s. Winds: N 5-10

Tonight: Clearing Skies. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: NE 5-10

