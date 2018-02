NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Family Dollar announced plans for a new store in Newport News.

The store will be located at 2010 27th Street and will open to the public on March 1.

A grand opening celebration will take place at the store on Saturday, March 3. There will be giveaways and prizes, including a Colby Bluetooth speaker, gift baskets and a gift card raffle.

Family Dollar stores are open seven days a week and offer everyday items at lower prices.