NORFOLK, Va. – News 3 is excited to welcome our newest team member!

Anchor Erica Greenway and her husband happily welcomed baby Hunter August Sunday afternoon.

He was born at 1:15 p.m. and weighs 8 pounds and 6 ounces. Baby Hunter August is 21 inches long.

Erica and her son are healthy and doing well and he is already sporting a News 3 onesie!

Help us in congratulating the new parents, we will miss Erica over the next few months!