BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Beach’s Chris Clarke (Cape Henry Collegiate School) scored the final six points, including a game-winning basket with four seconds to play, in a 64-63 Hokies victory vs. No. 5 Duke Monday.

With the win, Virginia Tech (21-and-9, 10-and-7 ACC) likely secures its second straight NCAA tournament berth.

For the game, Clarke scored eight points – none until the 6:25 mark of the second half.

Chris Clarke with the game-winner!@HokiesMBB knocks off Duke 64-63. pic.twitter.com/Sp7jhc7G5P — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) February 27, 2018

Virginia Tech has now won three straight games vs AP Top-5 opponents for the first time since 2006-07 under then-head coach Seth Greenberg. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 27, 2018

CLARKE WITH THE PUTBACK AND WE WIN!!!!!!! — VT Men's Basketball (@HokiesMBB) February 27, 2018