Celebrating Pancake Day with a 9-year-old champion chef and cancer-survivor on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Tuesday, March 27th is National Pancake Day. To celebrate National Pancake Day and “Pancakes With A Purpose”, IHOP set forth a challenge to its enthusiastic young fans who’ve been treated at the Children Miracle Network Hospitals - create an original, never-before-seen pancake recipe, no matter how silly, sweet, or packed with toppings.

We meet this year's 9 year-old pancake chef champion and cancer-survivor and find out how we can help. For more info, go to pancakeswithapurpose.com.