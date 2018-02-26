× Be Your Own Boss: Veteran’s Home Remodeling

CHESAPEAKE, Va – No job is out of the question for this crew.

“Roofing, siding, flooring, windows, back splashes, lighting, counter,tops, granite… pretty much you think of it we can make it happen,” says Victor Habgood, owener of Veteran’s Home Remodeling.

That ability to overcome and adapt probably comes from their time in the military. The 16 employees at Veteran’s Home Remodeling have more than a hundred years of combined service.

“They all share a common experience in life and a lot of them are kind of in the similar stages post military that you go through that transition,” says Habgood. “So they’re able to help each other out and impact their lives in a positive way.”

Victor Habgood was an electrician in the Navy for 16 years, Eight months ago he retired, six months ago he started this company.

“It started with me and a buddy. We started doing work on houses, we were out doing work on our own houses and did some flip houses and what not,” says Habgood. “Then more and more people started calling us to come do jobs for them.”

They started meeting other veterans who were doing the same kind of work and found an opportunity for a business.

Habgood says, “You learn something about being a business owner every single day, multiple times a day, and you never know what its going to be.”

His advice for anyone else looking to be their own boss?

“Do your homework. Do your research. Don’t be afraid to do it, but make sure that you’re well prepared and you’re willing to do whatever it takes and you’re going to have to do twice as much as you thought you were ever going to have to do in order to be successful.”