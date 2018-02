“Collision Course” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

OTA VS. NTA — Oliver (Stephen Amell), Diggle (David Ramsey) and Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) disagree with Dinah (Juliana Harkavy), Curtis (Echo Kellum) and Rene (Rick Gonzalez) on how to handle Black Siren (Katie Cassidy). The two teams face off and a fight ensues. Ken Shane directed the episode written by Oscar Balderrama & Rebecca Bellotto (#614). Original airdate 3/1/2018.