Actor, advocate Laverne Cox to give lecture at William & Mary

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Are green, gold and silver the new orange?

The College of William & Mary announced last week that award-winning actress, producer and transgender rights advocate Laverne Cox will present the university’s 2018 Atwater Lecture on March 28.

The event will include a question-and-answer session and will take place in Phi Beta Kappa Memorial Hall at 7 p.m.

Known for her role as Sophia Burset on the Netflix comedy-drama series “Orange is the New Black,” Cox became the first transgender woman of color to have leading role on a mainstream TV show. Cox currently stars in the CBS legal drama “Doubt,” which is the first broadcast series to feature a series regular character played by a transgender actor.

Cox has also starred in the remake of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” and has made appearances in “The Mindy Project,” “Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce” and “Faking It.”

In 2014, Cox served as the host and executive producer of the documentary “Laverne Cox Presents: The T Word.” The project won her a Daytime Emmy and earned her a nomination for a GLAAD Media Award.

Tickets are $10 for the general public and free for students, faculty and staff with ID. They will be available beginning February 28 at the PBK box office. There is a limit of one ticket per person.

For students, faculty and staff, tickets will not be available online due to ID requirements. General admission tickets will go on sale March 2 at the PBK box office and online.

