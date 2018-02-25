Virginia pummels Pitt, clinches fourth outright ACC title in school history

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSBURGH, Pa. - When Virginia jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the opening minutes, that was the closest Pittsburgh would be for the rest of the game. The 'Hoos would stifle the Panthers all game, holding them to seven total points in the first half.

Pitt shot a historically low four-percent from the field in the first half, with only one converted field goal.

De'Andre Hunter scored 14 points off the bench, as UVA (26-and-2, 15-and-1 ACC) cruised to a 66-37 win over Pitt.

The win clinched the fourth outright ACC regular season championship for the Cavaliers, while the loss kept the Panthers winless in ACC play (0-and-17), and in jeopardy of finishing the season with less than 10 wins.

Virginia will visit Louisville on Thursday.