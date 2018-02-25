Two teens transported to hospital after being hit by a car in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police in Newport News are investigating an auto-pedestrian crash that sent two teens to the hospital.

The crash happened around noon on Sunday at the intersection of Main Street and Jefferson Avenue in the city.

According to officials, three teens were trying to cross the street when a Chevy pick-up truck struck two of them.

One was hit directly by the vehicle, while the other was just clipped. Both have been transported to the hospital with non-life threatening.

Police did say that the driver stayed on-scene after the accident. They also said that the driver was traveling northbound on Jefferson Avenue and had a green light when the teens were hit.

It was reported that the three teens were trying to cross in a non-cross walk area.

There is no further information to report at this time.

