PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Firefighters in Portsmouth responded to a house fire early Sunday morning.

According to officials, dispatch was called about a fire in the 60 block of Prospect Parkway, in the Cradock area of Portsmouth.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire, which had started in a bedroom, by 2:30 a.m.

No people died in the fire but six cats did perish.

Two people were displaced by a fire that officials say was caused by an overloaded electrical outlet.