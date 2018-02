NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police in Newport News are investigating an early Sunday morning stabbing.

The stabbing happened around 4 a.m. in the area of 31st and Washington Avenue in the city, according to officials.

When police arrived, they found a 42-year-old man suffering from life-threatening injuries caused by multiple stab wounds.

The man was transported to a local hospital by first responders.

Police do not have a suspect yet and the investigation remains on-going