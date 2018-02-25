Old Dominion men’s hoops thumped by Western Kentucky 88-66

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - The nation’s longest road win streak was snapped when the Old Dominion men’s basketball team (22-6, 13-3 C-USA) fell to Western Kentucky (22-7, 14-2 C-USA) by an 88-66 score on Saturday night at E.A. Diddle Arena in front of 7,387 fans.

The loss also snapped ODU’s six game win streak. Saturday night marked Senior Night for the Hilltoppers.

ODU has won six of its last seven, 10 of its last 12 and 17 of its last 20 contests.

Ahmad Caver paced four Monarchs in double-figures, finishing with 15 points (3-5 3PT), seven assists, two rebounds and one steal. Brandan Stith went for 13 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. B.J. Stith scored 12 points and grabbed five rebounds. Randy Haynes chipped in 11 points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal.

For the contest, WKU shot 59.3% (35-59) from the floor. Taveion Hollingsworth scored a game-high 20 points for Western Kentucky.

In a first half that the Monarchs trailed by as many as 20, the Hilltoppers would claim a 46-30 lead heading into the locker rooms at halftime. WKU connected on 56.7% (17-30) from the floor in the opening 20 minutes. Old Dominion was led by Ahmad Caver’s 10 points in the first half.

ODU will return to action on Thursday, March 1, when the Monarchs host Florida Atlantic at 7:00 p.m. The game will air on ESPN3.