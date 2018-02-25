Hampton Police investigate commercial burglary

HAMPTON, Va. – Police in Hampton are investigating a commercial burglary that happened in the city.

According to officials, the burglary happened on February 23 at the Sear’s department store in the 5200 block of West Mercury Blvd.

Officers noticed damage to the exterior doors of the business when they responded to the scene of the crime after dispatch was called about the burglary around 4 a.m.

At this time, police do not know who committed the burglary, but do believe that the unknown suspect was operating a red pick up truck when he allegedly committed the crime.

The suspect, who is described as a male between 33-55 years of age, took several items from the store. Police also think that he is between 5’10 and 6’2, weighing 170 to 200 pounds.

The red Ford pick-up also had rear end damage, according to officials.