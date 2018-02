Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON, Va. - Malique Trent-Street led Hampton with 16 points as the Pirates cruised past Morgan State 57-38, extending their win streak to seven.

With the win, the Pirates (16-and-14, 11-and-4 MEAC) stayed within half a game of Bethune-Cookman for first-place in the conference standings.

Hampton has a week off until the regular season finale, part two of "Battle of the Bay" with Norfolk State.