Firefighters determine material in question not hazardous at Chesapeake hotel

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Fire units in Chesapeake responded to a possible hazardous material exposure in the city earlier this evening.

After a thorough investigation, fire units determined the substance in question was not a hazardous material.

According to the Chesapeake Fire Department, officials responded to the exposure at the ALOFT W Hotels, located on Crossways Blvd, around 4:30 p.m.

Crews requested assistance from the Portsmouth Fire Hazmat Team, as well as the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

The third floor of the hotel was evacuated into the lobby of the hotel.

There were no injuries involved.

Units began clearing the scene at 7:39 p.m. The hotel has resumed normal operations.