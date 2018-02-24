Turning trash into treasure: Lynnhaven Mall host TRASHion fashion show

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Saturday marked the 5th annual TRASHion Show that turns garbage into glamorous fashion.

The show was held at the Center Court in Lynnhaven Mall around 1 p.m., and was emceed by News 3’s Kurt Williams.

The event was a way for local kids to participate in fashion oriented programming, and featured both middle and high school students that are in the Virginia Beach area.

“This is a friendly competition among students whose creations are made from what they can rescue from trash cans or recycling bins,” said Jody Ullman, Education Coordinator for Lynnhaven River Now. “It’s also a fun way to teach us all about rethinking trash”.

The students created their fashion outfits from repurposed material.

Judges presented awards to students for creativity and style, and the crowd that attended also voted for a special People’s Choice Award.

Officials of the fashion show say that one of the goals of this program was to promote sustainability both on and off the runway.

The show was presented by Lynnhaven River Now and Lynnhaven Mall.