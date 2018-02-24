× Sunday’s First Warning Forecast: Record-challenging heat, a shower or two possible

A cold front will drop across the area with a few spotty showers possible. Especially for the eastern shore and peninsulas. The front will then lift north of the region as a warm front. Lows tonight in the upper 50s and low 60s. We will see warming temperatures into the day tomorrow. Increasing clouds throughout the day Sunday. Looks like the rain will hold off until later in the day and overnight as a cold front slowly approaches and crosses the region. We could see record-challenging heat. Highs near 80. The record for Norfolk is 81, set back in 2017.

Showers overnight Sunday and into your morning commute on Monday. Temperatures will start off milder early Monday and fall throughout the day.

High pressure will return for Tuesday with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

Another chance for rain on Thursday, with cooler temperatures going into the weekend.

