PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Police in Portsmouth are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash.

According to officials, the crash happened at the intersection of Hancock Ave. and Tazewell St, and was a single vehicle accident.

Dispatch received a 911 call pertaining to the crash around 5 p.m. and medics pronounced the driver deceased at the scene of the crash.

No additional information is available at this time.

