NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police responded to a shooting early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened in the 8600 block of Glen Myrtle Avenue around 5 a.m., according to officials.

When paramedics arrived on-scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

First responders transported the victim to Norfolk General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say that the investigation into the shooting is still ongoing.

Stay tuned to News 3 for updates.