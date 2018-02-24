× First Warning Forecast: Unseasonably warm under a mix of sun and clouds

Happy Saturday!

A nice mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. Rain chances will remain low and highs will warm to the mid 70s. Partly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Sunday will be the warmest day. We could see highs near 80! Some rain and storms are possible late in the day. Giving it a 50/50 shot. Right now, doesn’t look like we’ll see any severe weather. Just your garden variety thunderstorm. This is all due to a cold front crossing the region.

A big drop in temperatures to start the work week. Highs in the upper 50s with rain. Much drier on Tuesday with highs in the mid 50s, under clear to partly cloudy skies.

Rain chances and warmer weather will return on Thursday.

Meteorologist April Loveland



