Early morning shooting in Portsmouth leaves 1 dead

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred at the 20 block of Pollux Circle West .

Dispatch received a call around 2:45 a.m. Saturday morning, requesting assistance for two men who had been shot.

When police officers arrived, they found two adult men suffering from gunshot wounds. Medics pronounced one man dead at the scene.

The second man, who was shot in the torso, was transported to the local hospital with serious injuries.

The identity of the deceased man has not been released. The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Detectives currently do not have a motive or a suspect in this case.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

You can also submit an anonymous tip via the P3 Tips app or at the Portsmouth Crime Line Facebook page.