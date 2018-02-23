× Woman says a man tried to break into her car while she was inside

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A woman had a big scare Friday morning when she was waiting for her car to warm up. She said a man walked up to the driver side window as if he was about to check the door to see if it was unlocked, not noticing she was inside.

“It just really scared me,” said Amanda Winkler.

Winkler said she had pulled her car out of her driveway and was warming it up while she waited for her sister to join her for their morning commute. She’s lived in her Kempsville neighborhood for years without any issues until Friday morning.

“Someone basically walked up to my car and I don’t think they noticed I was in the car. My car was cranked up and all,” said Winkler. She said she spotted the person in her left side mirror. “Walking up and got really close to my car so I was really scared.”

It wasn’t the only incident in the Kempsville neighborhood Friday morning either. Justin Brown’s car was broken into.

“I open my car and everything was torn apart inside my car. My camera caught someone coming away from this vehicle here at 3:40 a.m.,” said Brown.

Brown, who lives around the corner from Winkler, said what happened to both him and Winkler have put them all on alert.

“My wife was freaking out this morning. She said she was glad I was here though. Amanda… I was about to bust a U-turn to make sure she was okay,” said Brown.

Winkler said she went to work, but hours later when News 3 spoke with her, she said she was still feeling nervous.

“Only thing I wish I could have done was take a picture of their face,” said Winkler.

Both Winkler and Brown have security cameras and hope the people responsible will be caught.