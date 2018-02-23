The Locker Room Show | February 23

Posted 11:55 pm, February 23, 2018, by

NCAA March Madness logo. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

NORFOLK, Va. – In this week’s edition of the award-winning Locker Room Show, Wink and Mitch breakdown the ACC’s role in the latest report of corruption along the NCAA men’s basketball recruiting trail.

Devon Hall dribbles past Justin Bibbs. (Photo by Chet Strange/Getty Images)

Plus, Mitch goes 1-on-1 with the only local player on the nation’s top-ranked college basketball team: Virginia Beach’s Devon Hall, a UVA captain.

Also, Old Dominion baseball hosts Kansas State – a Big 12 foe; and how a pair of recent acquisitions could land the Baltimore Orioles’ top prospect in Norfolk.