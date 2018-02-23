Suffolk helping residents through tax return preparation

SUFFOLK, Va. – The City of Suffolk will be helping residents by offering free federal and Virginia state tax return preparation and e-filing services to taxpayers of any age.

The filing is a joint effort between the Suffolk Workforce Development Center and AARP Tax-Aide.

The filing program will be offered through April 17 at the Suffolk Workforce Development Center is located at 157 North Main Street, 2nd Floor.

The center will be open for this program on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.