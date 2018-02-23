Student in Perquimans County taken into custody for allegedly making threat at school

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, Va. – A student in the Perquimans County Schools District was taken into custody for allegedly making a threat in front of students at a school in the district.

The Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office said that they took the suspected student into custody, and transferred them to a juvenile detention facility until the student makes a court appearance.

“It is very important as parents and family to emphasize to our children to choose their words wisely and watch carefully what they say. These times are very perilous and we take the safety of our children very seriously whether in school or home,” said the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office.

No information on the student or the school involved was released.

