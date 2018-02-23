Sheriff’s Office: Woman who died in Franklin crash was not wearing seat belt

FRANKLIN, Va. – A woman who was not wearing her seat belt died after a crash Friday morning, according to the Southampton County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office received a call about a crash at the intersection of Camp Parkway and Delaware Road.

The crash involved two vehicles, a Chevrolet pickup truck headed eastbound and an Acura sedan headed southbound.

Investigators say that the driver of the sedan, 31-year-old Emma Newsom, did not yield the right of way to the driver or the pickup.

Both drivers were taken to Southampton Memorial Hospital.

Newsom died at the hospital. The condition of the other driver, who was wearing a seat belt, is unknown.

No charges are pending.