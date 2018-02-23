× Saturday’s First Warning: Tracking morning fog and warming temperatures

Expect fog overnight, with lows in the upper 50s.

Clouds and fog to start the day Saturday. Temperatures will start out in the upper 50s. Skies will start to clear throughout the day and we should have a nice mix of sun and clouds by the afternoon. Rain chances will remain low and highs will warm to the mid 70s.

Sunday will be the warmest day. We could see highs near 80! Some rain and storms are possible. Giving it a 50/50 shot. Right now, doesn’t look like we’ll see any severe weather. Just your garden variety thunderstorm. This is all due to a cold front crossing the region.

A big drop in temperatures to start the work week. Highs in the upper 50s with rain. Much drier on Tuesday with highs in the mid 50s, under clear to partly cloudy skies.

Rain chances and warmer weather will return on Thursday.

Meteorologist April Loveland



