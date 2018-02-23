People Taking Action: Virginia Beach fifth grader takes action for younger students!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - News 3 headed down the hallway of Parkway Elementary in Virginia Beach, on our way to surprise a special student - Joshua Uwejeyan.

We told him we've heard good things about him in an email from Marica Mills; she's the school's step team and drumline sponsor.

"Joshua is a fifth grader at Parkway Elementary School. He is also on the Parkway Elementary School Drumline," the email read.

Joshua helps lead a small group of students at Parkway learn the skills to be on the school's new drumline. He's like the big brother for the younger students.

And he's not just helping these kids with their drumming skills, according to the school's principal, Krista Barton-Arnold.

"What Ms. Mills and I have been so impressed with is how Joshua is mentoring this kindergartner and first graders," Krista said. Marica agreed.

"Joshua is a very nurturing and well mannered young man. He tells the students to get good grades and don't get into trouble," she said.

Joshua's mother, Dawn Uwejeyan, knows where he gets it from.

"He's his father all over; so really, he models himself after his dad," said Dawn.

And there are other things that Joshua does at the school, like holding the door open for the female students and the faculty. He tells the team members on the drumline: Ladies go first.

And for all those reasons, News 3 presented Joshua with a News 3 People Taking Action award along with a $300 Visa gift card from our community partner, Southern Bank.

If you ask him why is it important to do all these things at 11 years old, his response?

"I believe my parents raised me well, so I'm taking on what they taught me," Joshua said.

Something every parent hopes to hear.