News 3 This Morning team holds inaugural ‘Studio Games’

While other “games” are happening on the other side of the world at the moment, the News 3 This Morning team made their own fun with the first ever “Studio Games”.

Kristen Crowley, Myles Henderson, Jessica Larche and Blaine Stewart faced off in four events, including human ring toss, paper airplane making and some weirdness involving a push broom. The "Hot Coffee Relay" was the grand finale.

In the end, the "nation" of Kristen and Myles bested the "nation" of Jessica and Blaine in the group competitions. Myles, followed by Kristen, Jessica won the most individual medals. At least Blaine tried.