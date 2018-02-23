× Man suspected of selling meth out of his house now faces Federal Judge

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – After informants alert the DEA of drug activity in the Lake Shore Community, officials arrest a man they believe was making and selling methamphetamine.

That man, George Lane, was federally charged with conspiracy to manufacture and sell drugs. Lane is scheduled to face a judge Friday for a detention hearing.

According to court documents a drug raid of Lane’s Oak Lake Lane home recovered 28 grams of meth, 20 grams of cocaine, 1.6 lbs of marijuana, various amounts of steroids and other drugs. Police also found 13 guns and some ammunition. Thousands of dollars in cash was seized from the home.

Stay with News 3 as we continue to follow the latest developments in this story.