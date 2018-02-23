× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Fog, Drizzle, And Cooler

Temperatures have dropped this morning thanks to a cold front. You will wake up to temperatures in the 40s with patchy fog, drizzle and an overcast sky. We won’t be nearly as warm compared to the past week but we will still be well above the normal high of 52. Most of us will make it into the upper 50s and lower 60s for afternoon highs. We will see heavy cloud cover throughout the morning but will break up by the late afternoon. Rain chances stay at 20% for the day.

Saturday is looking like the best day of the weekend. We will reach an afternoon high of 76. We will start off with some patchy fog once again and a mostly cloudy sky in the morning. Sunshine will be in and out through the day and rain chances are minimal at 10%. We will be breezy with wind coming from the southwest at 10-15 mph.

Sunday will be just as warm but rain will start to push in due to another cold front approaching. Daytime highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with a mostly cloudy sky. We will stay dry through the morning and afternoon then heavy rain and a possible thunderstorm will push in Sunday evening and continue into Monday morning.

A big drop in temperatures to start the work week. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 50s, with showers. Tracking drier conditions for Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Another chance of rain for Thursday.

Today: AM Drizzle and patchy fog. Much cooler. Lows in the 40s. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Morning fog, cloudy AM, Sunshine returning. Breezy. Winds: SW 10-15

